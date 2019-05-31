Top Stories
Britney Spears Attends Son Preston's Eighth Grade Graduation (Report)

Britney Spears Attends Son Preston's Eighth Grade Graduation (Report)

Robert Pattinson Picked to Play 'The Batman'! (Report)

Robert Pattinson Picked to Play 'The Batman'! (Report)

Photo of Miss India Finalists Sparks Skin Color Controversy

Photo of Miss India Finalists Sparks Skin Color Controversy

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 1:43 pm

Kenny Rogers Admitted to Hospital for Dehydration

Kenny Rogers Admitted to Hospital for Dehydration

Kenny Rogers is recovering at a Georgia hospital.

The 80-year-old singer-songwriter’s team confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter on Friday (May 31).

“Due to recent wild misinformation and speculation from several media outlets, we are issuing the following statement on behalf of Kenny Rogers,” the statement reads.

Kenny was recently admitted to a local Georgia hospital and treated for dehydration. He will remain there to complete some physical therapy to get his strength back prior to discharge. He appreciates the concern and well wishes he has received from his fans and can assure everyone he plans on sticking around through the years to come.”

We are wishing Kenny a speedy recovery. Read the message…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Kenny Rogers

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Get the latest information on the Jussie Smollett staged attack case - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui is speaking out against cyberbullying - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Peck and John Stamos take their sons on a play date! - TooFab
  • Simone Biles new puppy is already almost as big as she is - Just Jared Jr