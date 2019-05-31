Kenny Rogers Admitted to Hospital for Dehydration

Kenny Rogers is recovering at a Georgia hospital.

The 80-year-old singer-songwriter’s team confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter on Friday (May 31).

“Due to recent wild misinformation and speculation from several media outlets, we are issuing the following statement on behalf of Kenny Rogers,” the statement reads.

“Kenny was recently admitted to a local Georgia hospital and treated for dehydration. He will remain there to complete some physical therapy to get his strength back prior to discharge. He appreciates the concern and well wishes he has received from his fans and can assure everyone he plans on sticking around through the years to come.”

We are wishing Kenny a speedy recovery. Read the message…