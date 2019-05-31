Top Stories
Britney Spears Attends Son Preston's Eighth Grade Graduation (Report)

Britney Spears Attends Son Preston's Eighth Grade Graduation (Report)

Robert Pattinson Picked to Play 'The Batman'! (Report)

Robert Pattinson Picked to Play 'The Batman'! (Report)

Photo of Miss India Finalists Sparks Skin Color Controversy

Photo of Miss India Finalists Sparks Skin Color Controversy

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 1:51 pm

Kevin Costner & 'Yellowstone' Cast Celebrate Season 2 Premiere - Watch Trailer!

Kevin Costner & 'Yellowstone' Cast Celebrate Season 2 Premiere - Watch Trailer!

Kevin Costner happily poses alongside his wife Christine Baumgartner on the red carpet while attending Paramount Network’s Yellowstone season 2 premiere party held at Lombardi House on Thursday (May 30) in Los Angeles.

The 64-year-old actor was also joined at the event by his co-stars Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Chow, Steven Williams, Denim Richards, Jefferson White, Ryan Bingham and Ian Bowen.

Yellowstone is a drama series that follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Costner). The Duttons control the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. and must contend with constant attacks by land developers, clashes with an Indian reservation and conflict with America’s first national park.

Season 2 of Yellowstone premieres on June 19 – Watch the trailer!


‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount Network
Just Jared on Facebook
kevin costner yellowstone cast celebrate season 2 premiere watch trailer 01
kevin costner yellowstone cast celebrate season 2 premiere watch trailer 02
kevin costner yellowstone cast celebrate season 2 premiere watch trailer 03
kevin costner yellowstone cast celebrate season 2 premiere watch trailer 04
kevin costner yellowstone cast celebrate season 2 premiere watch trailer 05
kevin costner yellowstone cast celebrate season 2 premiere watch trailer 06
kevin costner yellowstone cast celebrate season 2 premiere watch trailer 07
kevin costner yellowstone cast celebrate season 2 premiere watch trailer 08
kevin costner yellowstone cast celebrate season 2 premiere watch trailer 09
kevin costner yellowstone cast celebrate season 2 premiere watch trailer 10
kevin costner yellowstone cast celebrate season 2 premiere watch trailer 11
kevin costner yellowstone cast celebrate season 2 premiere watch trailer 12
kevin costner yellowstone cast celebrate season 2 premiere watch trailer 13
kevin costner yellowstone cast celebrate season 2 premiere watch trailer 14
kevin costner yellowstone cast celebrate season 2 premiere watch trailer 15
kevin costner yellowstone cast celebrate season 2 premiere watch trailer 16
kevin costner yellowstone cast celebrate season 2 premiere watch trailer 17
kevin costner yellowstone cast celebrate season 2 premiere watch trailer 18
kevin costner yellowstone cast celebrate season 2 premiere watch trailer 19
kevin costner yellowstone cast celebrate season 2 premiere watch trailer 20
kevin costner yellowstone cast celebrate season 2 premiere watch trailer 21
kevin costner yellowstone cast celebrate season 2 premiere watch trailer 22
kevin costner yellowstone cast celebrate season 2 premiere watch trailer 23
kevin costner yellowstone cast celebrate season 2 premiere watch trailer 24
kevin costner yellowstone cast celebrate season 2 premiere watch trailer 25

Credit: Frazer Harrison, Tommaso Boddi; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Christine Baumgartner, Cole Hauser, Denim Richards, Gil Birmingham, Ian Bowen, Jefferson White, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Chow, Luke Grimes, Ryan Bingham, Steven Williams, Wes Bentley

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Get the latest information on the Jussie Smollett staged attack case - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui is speaking out against cyberbullying - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Peck and John Stamos take their sons on a play date! - TooFab
  • Simone Biles new puppy is already almost as big as she is - Just Jared Jr