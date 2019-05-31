Kevin Costner & 'Yellowstone' Cast Celebrate Season 2 Premiere - Watch Trailer!

Kevin Costner happily poses alongside his wife Christine Baumgartner on the red carpet while attending Paramount Network’s Yellowstone season 2 premiere party held at Lombardi House on Thursday (May 30) in Los Angeles.

The 64-year-old actor was also joined at the event by his co-stars Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Chow, Steven Williams, Denim Richards, Jefferson White, Ryan Bingham and Ian Bowen.

Yellowstone is a drama series that follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Costner). The Duttons control the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. and must contend with constant attacks by land developers, clashes with an Indian reservation and conflict with America’s first national park.

Season 2 of Yellowstone premieres on June 19 – Watch the trailer!



‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount Network