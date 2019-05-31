Top Stories
Photo of Miss India Finalists Sparks Skin Color Controversy

Ellen DeGeneres' Mom Breaks Silence on Her Daughter's Sexual Abuse Claims

See How Taylor Swift Is Supporting Katy Perry!

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 10:00 am

KREAM & Eden Prince Team Up With Louisa Johnson for 'Ain't Thinkin Bout You' - Listen! (Exclusive)

KREAM & Eden Prince Team Up With Louisa Johnson for 'Ain't Thinkin Bout You' - Listen! (Exclusive)

KREAM, Eden Prince and Louisa Johnson are all teaming up for a new track called “Ain’t Thinkin Bout You”!

The Norwegian electronic brother duo, U.K. dance producer and X Factor winner all came together on the superstar track, released on Friday (May 31).

Eden recently remixed KREAM‘s hit single “Deep End,” which garnered over 20 million streams and counting. The two acts hand-picked Louisa to provide vocals on the track, following the global success of her Clean Bandit collaboration “Tears.”

KREAM is performing at Electric Zoo in New York City from August 30 to September 1, and recently wrapped a tour with Lost Kings.

Listen to “Ain’t Thinkin Bout You”! You can download and stream the song across all digital platforms.
