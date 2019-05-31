Lady Gaga Makes Impressive Recovery After Almost Falling During Vegas Show

Lady Gaga doesn’t miss a beat!

The 33-year-old superstar was performing during her Enigma Las Vegas residency when she almost had a scary fall.

Gaga was singing “Judas” atop a robot-like platform when she was supposed to climb over the edge and get carried down by her dancers.

Before she was able to fully make it over the edge, she slid down the platform but was thankfully caught by the dancers.

Gaga made a quick recovery and never even stopped singing! Now that’s some impressive showmanship.

Watch it all go down on a video captured by a fan.