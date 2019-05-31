Lady Gaga Surprises Fans at Haus of Gaga Vegas Exhibit!

Lady Gaga whips her hair for the photographers while making an appearance at her brand new Haus of Gaga exhibit at the Park MGM on Thursday (May 30) in Las Vegas.

The 33-year-old superstar surprised fans in the space during a fan tour led by her Hause of Gaga / Las Vegas curator, Nicola Formichetti.

The one-of-a-kind experience, located in the same hotel where she is performing her Enigma and Jazz + Piano residencies, features items from Gaga‘s personal vault spanning more than 10 years of cultural, musical and fashion reinvention.

Gaga will be performing at sold-out performances on Saturday and Sunday, June 6, 8, 9, 12, 14 and 15; Oct. 17, 19, 20, 23, 25, 26 and 31; and Nov. 2, 3, 6, 8 and 9.

Admission is free. Haus of Gaga will remain open until midnight on evenings when Gaga is performing.

FYI: Gaga is wearing a custom Laurence & Chico orange tulle skirt.