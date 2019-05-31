Top Stories
Robert Pattinson Picked to Play 'The Batman'! (Report)

Robert Pattinson Picked to Play 'The Batman'! (Report)

Photo of Miss India Finalists Sparks Skin Color Controversy

Photo of Miss India Finalists Sparks Skin Color Controversy

Ellen DeGeneres' Mom Breaks Silence on Her Daughter's Sexual Abuse Claims

Ellen DeGeneres' Mom Breaks Silence on Her Daughter's Sexual Abuse Claims

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 11:49 am

Lady Gaga Surprises Fans at Haus of Gaga Vegas Exhibit!

Lady Gaga Surprises Fans at Haus of Gaga Vegas Exhibit!

Lady Gaga whips her hair for the photographers while making an appearance at her brand new Haus of Gaga exhibit at the Park MGM on Thursday (May 30) in Las Vegas.

The 33-year-old superstar surprised fans in the space during a fan tour led by her Hause of Gaga / Las Vegas curator, Nicola Formichetti.

The one-of-a-kind experience, located in the same hotel where she is performing her Enigma and Jazz + Piano residencies, features items from Gaga‘s personal vault spanning more than 10 years of cultural, musical and fashion reinvention.

Gaga will be performing at sold-out performances on Saturday and Sunday, June 6, 8, 9, 12, 14 and 15; Oct. 17, 19, 20, 23, 25, 26 and 31; and Nov. 2, 3, 6, 8 and 9.

Admission is free. Haus of Gaga will remain open until midnight on evenings when Gaga is performing.

FYI: Gaga is wearing a custom Laurence & Chico orange tulle skirt.
Just Jared on Facebook
lady gaga surprises fans at haus of gaga vegas exhibit 01
lady gaga surprises fans at haus of gaga vegas exhibit 02
lady gaga surprises fans at haus of gaga vegas exhibit 03
lady gaga surprises fans at haus of gaga vegas exhibit 04
lady gaga surprises fans at haus of gaga vegas exhibit 05
lady gaga surprises fans at haus of gaga vegas exhibit 06
lady gaga surprises fans at haus of gaga vegas exhibit 07
lady gaga surprises fans at haus of gaga vegas exhibit 08
lady gaga surprises fans at haus of gaga vegas exhibit 09
lady gaga surprises fans at haus of gaga vegas exhibit 10

Credit: Denise Truscello; Photos: Getty Images for Park MGM
Posted to: Lady Gaga

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Get the latest information on the Jussie Smollett staged attack case - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui is speaking out against cyberbullying - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Peck and John Stamos take their sons on a play date! - TooFab
  • Simone Biles new puppy is already almost as big as she is - Just Jared Jr