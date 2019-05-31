Lauv Gets Real On New Single 'Sad Forever' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Lauv is back at it with a brand new single called “Sad Forever,” and you can stream it here!

The song was written in the midst of the 24-year-old hit-maker’s own struggle with mental health and will featured on his upcoming debut album, ~how i’m feeling~.

“I wrote sad forever at a time when I was extremely low. I was dealing with depression and OCD but hadn’t really recognized or gotten the help I needed,” Lauv said in a statement. “While I was hesitant at first, asking for help was an important first step. Mental illness is something that is often times not apparent to the outside world. It’s an ongoing journey with ups and downs and finding stability is a process that I’m still heavily working on. This song was written in a dark place but by donating all proceeds to mental health organizations I can only hope it helps others take their first step to ask for help too.”

Lauv will be donating all proceeds from the track to various mental health organizations across the world that work to de-stigmatize mental health issues.

“Sad Forever” is also available on Apple Music and Spotify now!



Lauv – Sad Forever [Official Video]

Click inside to read the lyrics to Lauv’s new single “Sad Forever”…