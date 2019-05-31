Top Stories
Robert Pattinson Picked to Play 'The Batman'! (Report)

Photo of Miss India Finalists Sparks Skin Color Controversy

Ellen DeGeneres' Mom Breaks Silence on Her Daughter's Sexual Abuse Claims

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 12:44 pm

Lin-Manuel Miranda Shouts Out a 7th Grade Spelling Bee Finalist!

Lin-Manuel Miranda Shouts Out a 7th Grade Spelling Bee Finalist!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is shouting out a spelling bee contestant!

The 39-year-old Mary Poppins Returns star reacted to the news of 13-year-old Sheridan Hennessy‘s love of Broadway musicals, including his own Hamilton.

“With a name as cool as Sheridan Hennessy, there’ll be a musical about you soon enough. Eat ‘em up!” he wrote in response to hearing she was a fan.

Although Sheridan didn’t win the Scripps National Spelling Bee – she misspelled “terebinthinate” in the second finals round – she did get a really cool shout out!

Photos: Getty Images
