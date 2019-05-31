Lin-Manuel Miranda Shouts Out a 7th Grade Spelling Bee Finalist!
Lin-Manuel Miranda is shouting out a spelling bee contestant!
The 39-year-old Mary Poppins Returns star reacted to the news of 13-year-old Sheridan Hennessy‘s love of Broadway musicals, including his own Hamilton.
“With a name as cool as Sheridan Hennessy, there’ll be a musical about you soon enough. Eat ‘em up!” he wrote in response to hearing she was a fan.
Although Sheridan didn’t win the Scripps National Spelling Bee – she misspelled “terebinthinate” in the second finals round – she did get a really cool shout out!
