'Ma' Movie Ending Explained - Breaking Down the Final Scene! (Spoilers)

Octavia Spencer‘s new movie Ma is in theaters now and it’s one of those films that you’ll want to experience with a group of friends.

The horror flick will take you on a ride that will leave you on the edge of your seat – and it’s filled with both laughs and scares.

Some crazy things happen at the end of the movie and we’re unpacking everything that went down.

Octavia plays a lonely woman named Sue Ann who befriends a group of teenagers looking for someone to buy them alcohol. She offers the kids the chance to avoid drinking and driving by hanging out in the basement of her home. But as Ma’s hospitality starts to curdle into obsession, what began as a teenage dream turns into a terrorizing nightmare, and Ma’s place goes from the best place in town to the worst place on earth.

Click inside for spoilers on what happens at the end…

So about that ending… let’s break it down!

MA’S MOTIVE

Throughout the film, Sue Ann flashes back to when she was a lonely teenager in high school who was a victim of bullying. We learn that she had a crush on Ben Hawkins, who is played as a grown-up by Luke Evans and is the father of Corey Fogelmanis‘ character Andy.

Sue Ann also went to school with Juliette Lewis‘ character Erica (who is the mother of Diana Silvers‘ Maggie) and Missi Pyle‘s Mercedes.

When Maggie and her friends ask Sue Ann to buy them alcohol in the beginning, she only agrees to do so after she realizes that Andy is Ben’s son. She clearly is seeking revenge.

We eventually learn about one of the cruel pranks that Ben played on Sue Ann as a teenager. He wrote her a note and told her to meet him in the janitor’s closet. While in the closet, she performed oral sex on a boy who she thought was Ben. After exiting the dark closet, she finds Ben standing outside and laughing at her along with all the other kids. The boy in the closet was not Ben.

The FINAL SCENE

Maggie has been grounded by her mom after she confesses to knowing Sue Ann and partying at her house. While laying in bed, she receives a video message from Sue Ann, who has gathered all of Maggie’s friends for one last party.

Maggie sneaks out of the house to get her boyfriend Andy out of the situation and to get her stolen earrings back from Sue Ann. When she arrives at the house, she finds that her friends have been drugged. While searching the house, she stumbles upon Ben’s body in a bed and Sue Ann comes up behind her and injects her with an anesthetic.

Sue Ann has tied up Maggie and her friends in the basement and begins mutilating her friends while she has to watch. A cop rings the doorbell and Sue Ann ends up killing him. She goes back down to the basement and continues to torture the kids.

Sue Ann’s daughter Genie comes to the rescue and knocks out her mother. She helps Maggie and the others free themselves from the chains, but they’re unable to escape from the basement as the door has been locked from the outside. The basement is on fire and Maggie’s mom arrives right on time to set them free. Right as the door opens and they begin to escape, Sue Ann wakes up and grabs hold of Genie. Maggie grabs a knife on the ground and stabs Sue Ann in the back, freeing Genie.

Everyone escapes except Sue Ann, who goes upstairs in the house and lays down in bed with the body of her childhood crush, Ben. The fire surrounds them and she dies in bed next to him.

WHO DIES?

Sue Ann / Ma ( Octavia Spencer ) – She dies at the end in the house fire.

) – She dies at the end in the house fire. Ben ( Luke Evans ) – Sue Ann chained him to the bed and filled his body with the blood of Maggie’s dog Louie. She also slashed his wrist and let him bleed out.

) – Sue Ann chained him to the bed and filled his body with the blood of Maggie’s dog Louie. She also slashed his wrist and let him bleed out. Mercedes ( Missi Pyle ) – Sue Ann runs her over with her car.

) – Sue Ann runs her over with her car. Doctor Brooks ( Allison Janney ) – Sue Ann kills her and places her body in a cage with the dogs

) – Sue Ann kills her and places her body in a cage with the dogs Ashley ( Heather Marie Pete ) – In the final scene, Ashley, who is notorious for pretending to fall asleep at parties, is still there when Sue Ann begins to torture the other teens. She tries to escape, but Sue Ann hits her in the head with an iron and she falls to the floor unconscious. We don’t see her escape with everyone else, so we can only assume she dies in the house fire.

) – In the final scene, Ashley, who is notorious for pretending to fall asleep at parties, is still there when Sue Ann begins to torture the other teens. She tries to escape, but Sue Ann hits her in the head with an iron and she falls to the floor unconscious. We don’t see her escape with everyone else, so we can only assume she dies in the house fire. Officer Grainger (Tate Taylor) – While checking in on Ma’s house to figure out why there are beer cans scattered on the lawn and cars parked by the house, Grainger is shot to death by Sue Ann.

POST-CREDITS SCENE?

Nope, there’s nothing after the credits!

WILL THERE BE A SEQUEL?

Unless there’s some crazy twist where Sue Ann somehow escaped from the fire, it’s pretty unlikely that there will be a sequel!