Malin Akerman Honored at Environmental Media Awards 2019 with Jaden Smith

Malin Akerman wears a cute yellow dress while arriving for the 2019 Environmental Media Awards held at Montage Beverly Hills on Thursday (May 30) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 41-year-old actress was joined by tons of celeb pals, including Constance Zimmer, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Jaden Smith, Nikki Reed, Mayim Bialik, Christina Milian, Lance Bass, Karrueche Tran, Joey Graceffa, Wendie Malick, Frances Fisher, Calum Worthy, Ed Begley Jr, and many more.

Earlier in the day, Malin got to speak at the EMA Impact Summit on the “Deconstructing Fashion” panel. H+M joined the discussion with Malin around the future of sustainable fashion.

Jaden also spoke at the panel, with his conversation focusing on The Water Box, which he co-created to battle the water crisis in Flint, Michigan and beyond.