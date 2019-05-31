Top Stories
Robert Pattinson Picked to Play 'The Batman'! (Report)

Robert Pattinson Picked to Play 'The Batman'! (Report)

Photo of Miss India Finalists Sparks Skin Color Controversy

Photo of Miss India Finalists Sparks Skin Color Controversy

Ellen DeGeneres' Mom Breaks Silence on Her Daughter's Sexual Abuse Claims

Ellen DeGeneres' Mom Breaks Silence on Her Daughter's Sexual Abuse Claims

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 12:52 pm

Malin Akerman Honored at Environmental Media Awards 2019 with Jaden Smith

Malin Akerman Honored at Environmental Media Awards 2019 with Jaden Smith

Malin Akerman wears a cute yellow dress while arriving for the 2019 Environmental Media Awards held at Montage Beverly Hills on Thursday (May 30) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 41-year-old actress was joined by tons of celeb pals, including Constance Zimmer, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Jaden Smith, Nikki Reed, Mayim Bialik, Christina Milian, Lance Bass, Karrueche Tran, Joey Graceffa, Wendie Malick, Frances Fisher, Calum Worthy, Ed Begley Jr, and many more.

Earlier in the day, Malin got to speak at the EMA Impact Summit on the “Deconstructing Fashion” panel. H+M joined the discussion with Malin around the future of sustainable fashion.

Jaden also spoke at the panel, with his conversation focusing on The Water Box, which he co-created to battle the water crisis in Flint, Michigan and beyond.
Just Jared on Facebook
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 01
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 02
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 03
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 04
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 05
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 06
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 07
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 08
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 09
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 10
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 11
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 12
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 13
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 14
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 15
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 16
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 17
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 18
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 19
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 20
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 21
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 22
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 23
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 24
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 25
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 26
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 27
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 28
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 29
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 30
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 31
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 32
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 33
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 34
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 35
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 36
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 37
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 38
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 39
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 40
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 41
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 42
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 43
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 44
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 45
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 46
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 47
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 48
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 49
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 50
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 51
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 52
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 53
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 54
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 55
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 56
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 57
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 58
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 59
malin akerman constance zimmer more ema summit awards 60

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Calum Worthy, Christina Milian, Constance Zimmer, Ed Begley Jr., Emmanuelle Chriqui, Frances Fisher, Jaden Smith, Jamie Lynn Sigler, Joey Graceffa, Karrueche Tran, Lance Bass, Malin Akerman, Mayim Bialik, Nikki Reed, Wendie Malick

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Get the latest information on the Jussie Smollett staged attack case - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui is speaking out against cyberbullying - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Peck and John Stamos take their sons on a play date! - TooFab
  • Simone Biles new puppy is already almost as big as she is - Just Jared Jr