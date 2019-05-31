Michelle Williams & Sam Rockwell Attend 'Fosse/Verdon' FYC Screening

Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell pose together on the red carpet as they arrive at the Emmy For Your Consideration Screening of their show Fosse/Verdon on Thursday night (May 30) at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 38-year-old actress looked pretty in a black cardigan and a leopard-print skirt while the 50-year-old Oscar-winning actor rocked a maroon, printed suit as they stepped out to promote their show.

The FX limited series offers an inside look at the romantic and creative partnership between influential choreographer/director, Bob Fosse (Rockwell), and Gwen Verdon (Williams), one of the greatest Broadway dancers of all time.

