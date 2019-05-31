Top Stories
See How Taylor Swift Is Supporting Katy Perry!

See How Taylor Swift Is Supporting Katy Perry!

Drake Jokes He's Selling Steph Curry's Hair Lint on eBay

Drake Jokes He's Selling Steph Curry's Hair Lint on eBay

Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over How She Washes Her Face

Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over How She Washes Her Face

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 2:12 am

Michelle Williams & Sam Rockwell Attend 'Fosse/Verdon' FYC Screening

Michelle Williams & Sam Rockwell Attend 'Fosse/Verdon' FYC Screening

Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell pose together on the red carpet as they arrive at the Emmy For Your Consideration Screening of their show Fosse/Verdon on Thursday night (May 30) at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 38-year-old actress looked pretty in a black cardigan and a leopard-print skirt while the 50-year-old Oscar-winning actor rocked a maroon, printed suit as they stepped out to promote their show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michelle Williams

The FX limited series offers an inside look at the romantic and creative partnership between influential choreographer/director, Bob Fosse (Rockwell), and Gwen Verdon (Williams), one of the greatest Broadway dancers of all time.

10+ pictures inside of the co-stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
michelle williams sam rockwell attend fosse verdon fyc screening 01
michelle williams sam rockwell attend fosse verdon fyc screening 02
michelle williams sam rockwell attend fosse verdon fyc screening 03
michelle williams sam rockwell attend fosse verdon fyc screening 04
michelle williams sam rockwell attend fosse verdon fyc screening 05
michelle williams sam rockwell attend fosse verdon fyc screening 06
michelle williams sam rockwell attend fosse verdon fyc screening 07
michelle williams sam rockwell attend fosse verdon fyc screening 08
michelle williams sam rockwell attend fosse verdon fyc screening 09
michelle williams sam rockwell attend fosse verdon fyc screening 10
michelle williams sam rockwell attend fosse verdon fyc screening 11
michelle williams sam rockwell attend fosse verdon fyc screening 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Michelle Williams, Sam Rockwell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Get the latest information on the Jussie Smollett staged attack case - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui is speaking out against cyberbullying - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Peck and John Stamos take their sons on a play date! - TooFab
  • Simone Biles new puppy is already almost as big as she is - Just Jared Jr