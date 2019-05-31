Top Stories
Fri, 31 May 2019 at 3:53 pm

Miley Cyrus is Selling $20 Condoms as 'She Is Coming' Merchandise

Miley Cyrus is Selling $20 Condoms as 'She Is Coming' Merchandise

Miley Cyrus is selling condoms for $20.

The 26-year-old “Wrecking Ball” singer revealed the black-wrapped condoms on her official website as merchandise for her new She Is Coming EP.

The packaging reads, “She Is Coming 1-833-SHE-IS-MC.”

The purchase also includes an instant digital download of the EP, which marks the first of three six-song EPs that will make up one collection titled She Is: Miley Cyrus.

Other merchandise available includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, and a poster.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy; Photos: Getty
