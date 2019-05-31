Top Stories
Louis Tomlinson Makes Rare Appearance with Girlfriend Eleanor Calder

Sacha Baron Cohen Says 'Borat' Broke Up Pamela Anderson & Kid Rock's Marriage

Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over How She Washes Her Face

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 12:09 am

Miley Cyrus: 'She Is Coming' EP Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Miley Cyrus: 'She Is Coming' EP Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Miley Cyrus is back with new music!

After weeks of teasing, the 26-year-old singer released her new EP She Is Coming.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus

She Is Coming is the first of three 6-song EPs that Miley is releasing that will make up one collection titled SHE IS: MILEY CYRUS.

Miley also explained that Cardi B and Nicki Minaj lyric in one of the songs on the record, “Cattitude”.

You can download She Is Coming off of iTunes here and stream it below!
