Apple Is Ending iTunes

Britney Spears Attends Son Preston's Eighth Grade Graduation (Report)

Robert Pattinson Picked to Play 'The Batman'! (Report)

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 4:56 pm

Newly Single Chace Crawford Shows Off Buff Bod After Gym

Newly Single Chace Crawford Shows Off Buff Bod After Gym

Looking good, Chace Crawford!

The 33-year-old Gossip Girl actor was spotted putting his bulging biceps on display following a workout session on Friday (May 31) in Los Feliz, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chace Crawford

He returned to his ride with an iced coffee and a water bottle in hand.

Late last month, Chase revealed that he is “dating around” after his split with actress Rebecca Rittenhouse.

He recently stepped out for the premiere of his new movie Charlie Says at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.

Catch him in new series The Boys on July 26 on Amazon Prime Video!
Photos: Backgrid USA
