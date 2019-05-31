Nicole Kidman's Daughters Have 'Big Little Lies' Cameos

Where can you spot Nicole Kidman‘s daughters in season two of Big Little Lies?

The 51-year-old Aquaman actress revealed exactly where fans can see 10-year-old Sunday and 8-year-old Faith during an interview with Good Morning America on Friday (May 31).

“You see them fleetingly in the classroom scenes,” Nicole said.

She added, “I’ve always said this, there’s something wonderful about bringing your children to work, and them seeing what you do, and them being a part of it, and being interested and curious and feeling like it’s theirs as well.”

Season two of Big Little Lies premieres on June 9 on HBO!

