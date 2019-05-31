Orlando Bloom Visits Children Displaced by Cyclone Idai in Mozambique

Orlando Bloom visited Mozambique this week, where 1.1 million children remain in urgent need of humanitarian assistance in the aftermath of tropical cyclones Idai and Kenneth.

The 42-year-old actor and UNICEF goodwill ambassador also visited the Mutua resettlement area in Beira, currently home to around 1,500 people affected by the cyclones, nearly half of whom are children.

Orlando danced and sang with young children and spoke to them about their hopes and dreams for the future.

“It’s remarkable to see children, who have been through so much, gain a sense of normality in the safe spaces set up by UNICEF, where they are free to sing, dance, play and just be children,” Orlando said in a statement. “These are children and young people with dreams, they want to be in school. But almost everyone I’ve met here has lost their classrooms, their books and crucial identification documents due to the cyclones. Without IDs they are unregistered, almost invisible and vulnerable to exploitation. It is heartbreaking.”