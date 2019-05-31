Top Stories
Photo of Miss India Finalists Sparks Skin Color Controversy

Photo of Miss India Finalists Sparks Skin Color Controversy

Ellen DeGeneres' Mom Breaks Silence on Her Daughter's Sexual Abuse Claims

Ellen DeGeneres' Mom Breaks Silence on Her Daughter's Sexual Abuse Claims

See How Taylor Swift Is Supporting Katy Perry!

See How Taylor Swift Is Supporting Katy Perry!

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 10:38 am

Penn Badgley Quenches His Thirst on the Set of 'You' Season 2!

Penn Badgley Quenches His Thirst on the Set of 'You' Season 2!

Penn Badgley is staying hydrated at work.

The 32-year-old actor was spotted filming scenes for his series You on Thursday (May 30) in Los Feliz, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Penn Badgley

Penn, who plays Joe Goldberg in the series, looked handsome as he prepared in between scenes on the sunny day.

You follows a clever bookstore manager who relies on his savvy Internet know-how to make the woman of his dreams fall in love with him.

It’s not yet known when the second season of the popular series will premiere. The show moved from Lifetime to Netflix in December.

Just Jared on Facebook
penn badgley you season 2 may 2019 01
penn badgley you season 2 may 2019 02
penn badgley you season 2 may 2019 03
penn badgley you season 2 may 2019 04
penn badgley you season 2 may 2019 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Penn Badgley, Television, You

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Get the latest information on the Jussie Smollett staged attack case - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui is speaking out against cyberbullying - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Peck and John Stamos take their sons on a play date! - TooFab
  • Simone Biles new puppy is already almost as big as she is - Just Jared Jr