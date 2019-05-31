Penn Badgley Quenches His Thirst on the Set of 'You' Season 2!

Penn Badgley is staying hydrated at work.

The 32-year-old actor was spotted filming scenes for his series You on Thursday (May 30) in Los Feliz, Calif.

Penn, who plays Joe Goldberg in the series, looked handsome as he prepared in between scenes on the sunny day.

You follows a clever bookstore manager who relies on his savvy Internet know-how to make the woman of his dreams fall in love with him.

It’s not yet known when the second season of the popular series will premiere. The show moved from Lifetime to Netflix in December.