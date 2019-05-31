Fri, 31 May 2019 at 10:30 pm
Pete Davidson Makes Modeling Debut in 'Alexander Wang' Show
Pete Davidson just made his runway debut!
The 25-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member strutted his stuff during the Alexander Wang Collection 1 show on Friday night (May 31) at Rockefeller Center in New York City.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pete Davidson
The appearance came as a surprise to those in attendance, who watched Pete walk the runway in black and white pants, a white tank top and a baseball cap.
It looks like Pete can now add model to his resume!
Check out a video of Pete in the show below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Pete Davidson