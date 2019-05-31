Top Stories
Robert Pattinson Picked to Play 'The Batman'! (Report)

Robert Pattinson Picked to Play 'The Batman'! (Report)

Photo of Miss India Finalists Sparks Skin Color Controversy

Photo of Miss India Finalists Sparks Skin Color Controversy

Ellen DeGeneres' Mom Breaks Silence on Her Daughter's Sexual Abuse Claims

Ellen DeGeneres' Mom Breaks Silence on Her Daughter's Sexual Abuse Claims

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 12:08 pm

Priyanka Chopra & Husband Nick Jonas Just Met Meghan Markle's New Royal Baby, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Priyanka Chopra & Husband Nick Jonas Just Met Meghan Markle's New Royal Baby, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Priyanka Chopra has officially met her longtime friend, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex‘s new royal baby!

The Sun is reporting that along with Nick Jonas, the couple met up with the Duchess to meet Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

According to the article, Nick and Priyanka “brought along with them a number of baby gifts from Tiffany” and the couple “thought baby Archie was just adorable and Meg is loving her new life. She looked fantastic and has taken to life as a mum swimmingly.”

This hits back at all the reports that Priyanka and Meghan‘s friendship was on the rocks, after Priyanka missed out on the baby shower in New York City earlier this year.

Meghan’s husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was spotted out earlier this week at the ICC Cricket World Cup .
Photos: Getty
