Queer Eye's Tan France Reveals Near Suicide Attempt

Tan France is opening up about almost attempting suicide by driving off a bridge.

The 36-year-old Queer Eye star and fashion expert got candid about his battle with depression in his upcoming memoir Naturally Tan.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tan France

At the time, years ago, Tan was living in Utah, working three jobs, and dealing with “self-imposed pressure,” Tan wrote, Radar Online reports.

“The truth is, I was starting to feel depressed, which I had never felt before,” Tan continued. “I had been blue, but this was different.”

“For a month, all I wanted was to end it,” he added.

On “one of the worst days,” while he was driving home, Tan called his husband Rob France and said, “I want to drive off this bridge, and I need you to talk me out of it.” Rob did so.

Hear Tan discuss his upcoming book in his Instagram post below.