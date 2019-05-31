Top Stories
Britney Spears Attends Son Preston's Eighth Grade Graduation (Report)

Britney Spears Attends Son Preston's Eighth Grade Graduation (Report)

Robert Pattinson Picked to Play 'The Batman'! (Report)

Robert Pattinson Picked to Play 'The Batman'! (Report)

Photo of Miss India Finalists Sparks Skin Color Controversy

Photo of Miss India Finalists Sparks Skin Color Controversy

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 4:26 pm

Queer Eye's Tan France Reveals Near Suicide Attempt

Queer Eye's Tan France Reveals Near Suicide Attempt

Tan France is opening up about almost attempting suicide by driving off a bridge.

The 36-year-old Queer Eye star and fashion expert got candid about his battle with depression in his upcoming memoir Naturally Tan.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tan France

At the time, years ago, Tan was living in Utah, working three jobs, and dealing with “self-imposed pressure,” Tan wrote, Radar Online reports.

“The truth is, I was starting to feel depressed, which I had never felt before,” Tan continued. “I had been blue, but this was different.”

“For a month, all I wanted was to end it,” he added.

On “one of the worst days,” while he was driving home, Tan called his husband Rob France and said, “I want to drive off this bridge, and I need you to talk me out of it.” Rob did so.

Hear Tan discuss his upcoming book in his Instagram post below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Emma McIntyre; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Rob France, Tan France

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Get the latest information on the Jussie Smollett staged attack case - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui is speaking out against cyberbullying - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Peck and John Stamos take their sons on a play date! - TooFab
  • Simone Biles new puppy is already almost as big as she is - Just Jared Jr