Top Stories
Louis Tomlinson Makes Rare Appearance with Girlfriend Eleanor Calder

Louis Tomlinson Makes Rare Appearance with Girlfriend Eleanor Calder

Sacha Baron Cohen Says 'Borat' Broke Up Pamela Anderson &amp; Kid Rock's Marriage

Sacha Baron Cohen Says 'Borat' Broke Up Pamela Anderson & Kid Rock's Marriage

Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over How She Washes Her Face

Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over How She Washes Her Face

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 12:59 am

Rita Ora, Tiësto, & Jonas Blue: 'Ritual' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Rita Ora, Tiësto, & Jonas Blue: 'Ritual' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Rita Ora has teamed up with Tiësto & Jonas Blue for a new song!

After a few days of teasing, the trio just dropped the new track “Ritual” – which you can listen to right now.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rita Ora

Rita is currently traveling through Europe while on the European leg of her Phoenix World Tour.

Check pics from her latest show in Liverpool here!

You can download “Ritual” off of iTunes here and stream it below!

Check out the lyrics inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: First Listen, Jonas Blue, Lyrics, Music, Rita Ora, Tiesto

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • William H. Macy celebrates daughter's high school graduation amid wife Felicity Huffman's college bribery scandal - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne's ex is selling her stuff on eBay - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump finally has an ally on RHOBH - TooFab
  • The Driver Era open up about their new music - Just Jared Jr