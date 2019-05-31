Rita Ora, Tiësto, & Jonas Blue: 'Ritual' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Rita Ora has teamed up with Tiësto & Jonas Blue for a new song!

After a few days of teasing, the trio just dropped the new track “Ritual” – which you can listen to right now.

Rita is currently traveling through Europe while on the European leg of her Phoenix World Tour.

You can download “Ritual” off of iTunes here and stream it below!

