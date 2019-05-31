Robert Pattinson Picked to Play 'The Batman'! (Report)

Robert Pattinson reportedly won the battle to become the next Batman!

Reports surfaced earlier in the month that Robert and Nicholas Hoult were both in contention for the role in the upcoming The Batman among other frontrunners, but the 33-year-old Twilight actor has reportedly been approved by Warner Bros. for the role according to Deadline on Friday (May 31).

“Pattinson has been considered a front runner because the filmmaker liked him, but the studio was torn between him and Nicholas Hoult, and wanted both of the actors on tape because this is such a big decision on a cornerstone Warner Bros DC franchise. Those meetings happened yesterday, I’m told, and the decision was made. Hoult, who starred in Tolkien and is about to reprise in X-Men: First Class, was impressive, but Pattinson will be the guy and negotiations will get underway any moment…expect an announcement imminently,” the report reads.

The Matt Reeves-directed movie is set to be released in June of 2021.