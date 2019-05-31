Roky Erickson Dead - Psychedelic Musician Dies at 71

Roky Erickson has sadly passed away at the age of 71.

The lead vocalist and songwriter for psychedelic band the 13th Floor Elevators died on Friday (May 31) in Austin, Texas.

His passing was confirmed by his brother Mikel to Bill Bentley, who produced Roky‘s tribute album Where the Pyramid Meets the Eye.

“Roky lived in so many worlds, you couldn’t keep up with him. He lived so much, and not always on this planet,” Bill told Variety.

Roky‘s battle with mental illness was documented in the 2007 documentary You’re Gonna Miss Me.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Our thoughts are with Roky‘s friends and family during this difficult time.