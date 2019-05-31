Ryan Reynolds Is All Smiles on the Set of 'Free Guy' in Boston

Ryan Reynolds is in good spirits while getting to work!

The 42-year-old actor was spotted on the set of his upcoming action-comedy Free Guy on Friday (May 31) in Boston, Mass.

Ryan was spotted filming with Lil Rel Howery on the set.

The upcoming movie is about a bank teller who discovers he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline. The movie is set to be released on July 3, 2020.

