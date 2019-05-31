Top Stories
Fri, 31 May 2019 at 9:19 am

Ryan Reynolds Is All Smiles on the Set of 'Free Guy' in Boston

Ryan Reynolds Is All Smiles on the Set of 'Free Guy' in Boston

Ryan Reynolds is in good spirits while getting to work!

The 42-year-old actor was spotted on the set of his upcoming action-comedy Free Guy on Friday (May 31) in Boston, Mass.

Ryan was spotted filming with Lil Rel Howery on the set.

The upcoming movie is about a bank teller who discovers he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline. The movie is set to be released on July 3, 2020.

He was recently seen filming a dramatic fight scene for the film as well. See the pictures!
