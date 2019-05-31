Top Stories
Louis Tomlinson Makes Rare Appearance with Girlfriend Eleanor Calder

Sacha Baron Cohen Says 'Borat' Broke Up Pamela Anderson & Kid Rock's Marriage

Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over How She Washes Her Face

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 12:26 am

Scripps Spelling Bee 2019 Ends With Eight Winners, 20 Rounds!

Scripps Spelling Bee 2019 Ends With Eight Winners, 20 Rounds!

History was made at the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee as the annual event ended with eight co-champions!

The event lasted 20 rounds and ended just after midnight eastern time on early Friday morning (May 31). All eight winners will receive a Scripps Cup and a $50,000 cash prize.

The eight winners this year are Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao, and Rohan Raja.

There have only been three other instances where multiple Spelling Bee winners have been declared and they all happened in the last five years. The most students to win at one time was just two in the past though!

Click through the gallery for photos from this year’s Spelling Bee…

Photos: Getty
