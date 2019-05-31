Scripps Spelling Bee 2019 Ends With Eight Winners, 20 Rounds!

History was made at the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee as the annual event ended with eight co-champions!

The event lasted 20 rounds and ended just after midnight eastern time on early Friday morning (May 31). All eight winners will receive a Scripps Cup and a $50,000 cash prize.

The eight winners this year are Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao, and Rohan Raja.

There have only been three other instances where multiple Spelling Bee winners have been declared and they all happened in the last five years. The most students to win at one time was just two in the past though!

After 20 rounds of intensive, record-breaking competition, each speller will receive a Scripps Cup and $50,000 cash prize from Scripps.

