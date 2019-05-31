Top Stories
Robert Pattinson Picked to Play 'The Batman'! (Report)

Photo of Miss India Finalists Sparks Skin Color Controversy

Ellen DeGeneres' Mom Breaks Silence on Her Daughter's Sexual Abuse Claims

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 11:36 am

Sophie Turner on Joe Jonas Wedding: 'I Would Have Kept It Secret'

Sophie Turner on Joe Jonas Wedding: 'I Would Have Kept It Secret'

Sophie Turner looks sophisticated on the cover of Net-A-Porter’s weekly digital magazine, PorterEdit.

Here’s what the 23-year-old Game of Thrones actress had to share with the mag:

On Diplo, whom Sophie and Joe Jonas booked to be their wedding DJ, broadcasting the Vegas nuptials on Instagram: “It’s tricky when people livestream it. It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny.”

On whether she would have tried to keep the wedding a secret: “Maybe not forever. I think at some point I would have had to stop saying ‘fiance,’ but yes, I would have kept it a secret. Marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that’s how it should always be. It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever.”

On how the Game of Thrones ending would have made the Stark’s fictitious father, Ned Stark, proud: “The Starks really came out on top. It’s like that line of Sansa’s from season seven: ‘The lone wolf dies, but the pack survives.’ I love that line. I had it tattooed on my arm long before we knew the ending.”

On whether she’d do a season nine of Game of Thrones: “Maybe we should do a season nine? In 20 years, when I’m old and haggard and out of work, I’ll definitely be up for a season nine.”

To see the full interview with Sophie, read PorterEdit at Net-A-Porter.com and/or download the Net-A-Porter app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Photos: Yelena Yemchuk/PorterEdit/ NET-A-PORTER.COM
