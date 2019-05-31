Top Stories
Fri, 31 May 2019 at 9:29 am

Stedman Graham Reveals What Makes His Releationship With Oprah Winfrey Work - Watch!

Stedman Graham Reveals What Makes His Releationship With Oprah Winfrey Work - Watch!

Stedman Graham is opening up about his relationship with Oprah Winfrey.

The 68-year-old author made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (May 31).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Oprah Winfrey

During his appearance, Stedman discussed his new book, Identity Leadership: To Lead Others You Must First Lead Yourself.

He also revealed how he and his longtime partner, Oprah, make their relationship work and why Oprah would make a great president, despite her decision not to run.

Watch his appearance…


Stedman Graham on What Makes His Long Relationship with Oprah Work
Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
