Taron Egerton Reveals Elton John's Only 'Rocketman' Request!

Taron Egerton hits the stage to speaks during a special post screening conversion for his acclaimed film Rocketman held at the Historic Castro Theatre on Thursday (May 30) in San Francisco, Calif.

The 29-year-old actor recently revealed that when he first spoke with Elton John about portraying him onscreen for the film, the 72-year-old pop icon had one request.

“He said not to try and sound like him, which is tough when you’re playing him,” Taron told The Hollywood Reporter.

“The real thing that always stuck me about Elton was this duality between the bravado, the chest out, peacocking, world class entertainer and then this guy who’s really vulnerable and like a kid,” Taron added. “So to oscillate between those two things, that was important to me because I think that’s at the core of who he is, this dual personality.”