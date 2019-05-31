Top Stories
Taron Egerton's Girlfriend Has Supported Him on 'Rocketman' Press Tour! (Photos)

Taron Egerton's Girlfriend Has Supported Him on 'Rocketman' Press Tour! (Photos)

If you’re curious about Taron Egerton‘s relationship status after watching him in the movie Rocketman, we have the answer for you.

The 29-year-old actor is in a relationship with Emily Thomas, who works as an assistant director on movie sets.

Taron and Emily started dating in November 2016 and they split briefly late last year.

Emily has been completely supportive of Taron‘s work in Rocketman and she’s been by his side at several events on the press tour, including the UK premiere and Elton John‘s Oscars party back in February. See photos in the gallery!
