Taylor Swift Adds Katy Perry's New Song to Her Apple Playlist!

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have clearly put their “frenemy” days behind each other and now are supporting one another!

After the release of Katy‘s new song “Never Really Over” on Friday (May 31), Taylor quickly added the song to her “ME!” playlist.

“Everything that happens to us is just part of a story we’ll tell someday. These songs are the soundtrack to my story at the moment. I love this playlist for kitchen dance parties, long drives home, sun-soaked reflection, or aggressive bopping. All songs have been loved and appreciated by ME!” Taylor wrote on Apple Music.

Taylor and Katy were formerly in a feud that had reportedly stemmed from an issue with the dancers on their tours. Just about one year ago, Katy literally extended an olive branch to Taylor on the opening night of the reputation Tour.

Make sure to watch Katy‘s new music video for the song!