The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha: 'Call You Mine' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

The Chainsmokers have a hot, new track out!

The guys – Alex Pall and Drew Taggart – teamed up with Bebe Rexha for the new song “Call You Mine.”

“Call You Mine” is the fourth single from The Chainsmokers‘ third album World War Joy.

This is the first time Bebe and The Chainsmokers collaborated together, but the guys did a remix of her 2014 single “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You.”

