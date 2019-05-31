Top Stories
See How Taylor Swift Is Supporting Katy Perry!

Drake Jokes He's Selling Steph Curry's Hair Lint on eBay

Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over How She Washes Her Face

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 5:00 am

The 'Schitt's Creek' Cast Attend Emmy FYC Screening!

The 'Schitt's Creek' Cast Attend Emmy FYC Screening!

The cast of Schitt’s Creek is all smiles as they arrive together for the Emmy For Your Consideration Screening of their show on Thursday night (May 30) at the Saban Media Center in Hollywood, Calif.

Cast mates Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy attended the event to promote their Canadian-based, comedy series.

Back in March, it was announced that the show had been renewed for a sixth and final season. The final season doesn’t have a release date yet.

The first four seasons of Schitt’s Creek are available for streaming on Netflix now.

20+ pictures inside of the cast stepping out for the screening…
