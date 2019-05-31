Top Stories
Robert Pattinson Picked to Play 'The Batman'! (Report)

Photo of Miss India Finalists Sparks Skin Color Controversy

Ellen DeGeneres' Mom Breaks Silence on Her Daughter's Sexual Abuse Claims

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 12:27 pm

Thomas Rhett: 'Center Point Road' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Thomas Rhett: 'Center Point Road' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Thomas Rhett is back with a brand new album called Center Point Road, and you can listen to it right here!

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter released his fourth studio album on Friday (May 31).

“All my first memories of life were on that little street. So I feel like for this record it made a lot of sense — because the record is super nostalgic to me — to name it after something that had a lot of impact on my life,” Thomas said of the album’s title to Billboard.

Listen to Center Point Road
