Thomas Rhett: 'Center Point Road' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Thomas Rhett is back with a brand new album called Center Point Road, and you can listen to it right here!

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter released his fourth studio album on Friday (May 31).

“All my first memories of life were on that little street. So I feel like for this record it made a lot of sense — because the record is super nostalgic to me — to name it after something that had a lot of impact on my life,” Thomas said of the album’s title to Billboard.

