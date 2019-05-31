Top Stories
Louis Tomlinson Makes Rare Appearance with Girlfriend Eleanor Calder

Louis Tomlinson Makes Rare Appearance with Girlfriend Eleanor Calder

Sacha Baron Cohen Says 'Borat' Broke Up Pamela Anderson &amp; Kid Rock's Marriage

Sacha Baron Cohen Says 'Borat' Broke Up Pamela Anderson & Kid Rock's Marriage

Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over How She Washes Her Face

Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over How She Washes Her Face

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 1:50 am

Tove Lo: 'Glad He's Gone' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Tove Lo: 'Glad He's Gone' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Tove Lo is getting ready to release her new album!

The 31-year-old Swedish singer just dropped her new song “Glad He’s Gone,” which is the first single off of her upcoming album.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tove Lo

Tove Lo will be releasing her new album, which fans suspect will be titled Sunshine Kitty, later this year.

Tove Lo‘s last album Blue Lips was released back in November 2017.

You can download “Glad He’s Gone” off of iTunes here and stream it now!

Check out the lyrics inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: First Listen, Lyrics, Music, Tove Lo

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • William H. Macy celebrates daughter's high school graduation amid wife Felicity Huffman's college bribery scandal - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne's ex is selling her stuff on eBay - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump finally has an ally on RHOBH - TooFab
  • The Driver Era open up about their new music - Just Jared Jr