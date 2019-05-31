Top Stories
Apple Is Ending iTunes

Britney Spears Attends Son Preston's Eighth Grade Graduation (Report)

Robert Pattinson Picked to Play 'The Batman'! (Report)

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 6:51 pm

Turnpike Troubadours Announce Hiatus, Cancel Tour Dates

Turnpike Troubadours Announce Hiatus, Cancel Tour Dates

The Turnpike Troubadours are going on an indefinite hiatus.

The country music group from Oklahoma – fiddler Kyle Nix, singer Evan Felker, drummer Gabriel Pearson, guitarist Ryan Engleman, bass player RC Edwards, and accordion/steel player Hank Early – have also canceled all of their upcoming shows.

“We want nothing more than the opportunity for to heal, and to not put all of you through this ever again,” the band, founded in 2005, wrote on Instagram on Friday (May 31).

They added that they may come back at “a time we feel that everyone is of strong mind, body and spirit and can deliver what our fans deserve.”

See their full post below.

Evan dated fellow country singer Miranda Lambert for several months last year before their split.
Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Evan Felker, Turnpike Troubadours

