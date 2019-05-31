Top Stories
Fri, 31 May 2019 at 11:38 pm

Vanessa Lachey to Play Jason Priestly's Wife on 'BH90210'

Vanessa Lachey to Play Jason Priestly's Wife on 'BH90210'

Vanessa Lachey has joined the cast of the upcoming six-episode series BH90210!

The 38-year-old actress will play Jason Priestley‘s wife, a high-powered publicist who wants to start a family.

“My NEW JOB has a pretty iconic zip code!!! I am still pinching myself that I get to join this incredible cast & play Jason Priestley’s wife. This show was EVERYTHING to me in the 90’s! Now excuse me while I continue doing my happy dance while rockin’ out to this song!!!” Vanessa wrote on her Instagram.

Vanessa joins La La Anthony as some of the first non-original cast members on the show.

BH90210 comes with a big twist: the original stars of Beverly Hills, 90210 will play heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama – with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships.
