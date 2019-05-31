Top Stories
See How Taylor Swift Is Supporting Katy Perry!

Drake Jokes He's Selling Steph Curry's Hair Lint on eBay

Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over How She Washes Her Face

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 8:15 am

What Was the Best Album of May 2019? Vote Now!

What Was the Best Album of May 2019? Vote Now!

The month of May is coming to a close, and there’s so much excellent music to look back on from the past few weeks.

From Carly Rae Jepsen to Logic to NCT 127 to Maluma, there was no shortage of excellent output from all sorts of artists across different genres this month.

But the question is: which one was your favorite?

Vote for your favorite album of May 2019 in our poll inside. The poll will close on Monday, June 3 at 12 p.m. ET.

LET US KNOW WHY you made your pick in the comments!
