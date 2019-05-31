Wiz Khalifa Reveals How Much Weed He Smokes a Day

Wiz Khalifa is opening up about exactly how much weed he smokes in a day!

The 31-year-old “See You Again” rapper shared the amount with stand-up comedian Joe Rogan in a recent episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

Wiz revealed that he smokes about an ounce per day, in comparison to Joe‘s approximate one joint a day.

Wiz also discussed Amber Rose using CBD to help deal with pregnancy pains, as well as fighting, health, and more.

Watch the full interview to hear what he had to say!

Joe Rogan Experience #1306 – Wiz Khalifa