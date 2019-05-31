Top Stories
Fri, 31 May 2019 at 1:38 pm

Yara Shahidi Steps Out For 'The Weekly' Private Dinner Event

Yara Shahidi Steps Out For 'The Weekly' Private Dinner Event

Yara Shahidi gets a picture with Sophia Amoruso during FX and The New York Times’ The Weekly event, held at The London Hotel on Thursday night (May 30) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 19-year-old actress joined journalists from around the world at the private dinner, discussing current events and the upcoming documentary series.

The Weekly follows investigative journalists around the world, as they cover recent topical news and cultural stories.

The series will premiere on Sunday, June 2nd @ 10 PM ET/PT on FX.
Photos: Getty
