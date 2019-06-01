Arie Luyendyk Jr. Shares Precious New Photos of Daughter Alessi!

Top Stories
Sat, 01 June 2019 at 10:25 pm

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is loving fatherhood!

The 37-year-old The Bachelor alum took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon (June 1) to share adorable photos with newborn daughter Alessi Ren.

“Fatherhood is the best. I think my heart just grew two sizes ❤️,” Arie captioned the photos.

Arie and wife Lauren Burnham welcomed their baby girl on Wednesday, May 29. Alessi is the first child for the couple, who tied the back in January.

Congrats to the new family!
  • namers

    She cute. I’m not a fan of his but I was watching House Hunters International and he was the realtor in Amsterdam. The woman was taken aback but I say he did a great job finding their home.