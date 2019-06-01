Britney Spears Enjoys Afternoon Bike Ride with Boyfriend Sam Asghari!

Britney Spears is feeling “so blessed” these days.

The 37-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Saturday (June 1) to share a picture of herself and boyfriend Sam Asghari on a bike ride around her neighborhood.

“I’m so blessed to have this in my neighborhood… just got myself a new bike it feels like a piece of heaven !!!” Britney captioned the below photo of herself and the 25-year-old fitness model.

Sam then commented on the photo writing, “Are you talking about the lake or that handsome gentleman 😂”

Glad to see Britney looking happy and healthy!