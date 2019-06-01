Top Stories
Richard Madden Reacts to Brandon Flynn Dating Speculation

Richard Madden Reacts to Brandon Flynn Dating Speculation

Kim Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner's Face Washing Video

Kim Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner's Face Washing Video

Christina Aguilera Launches Vegas Residency - Set List Revealed!

Christina Aguilera Launches Vegas Residency - Set List Revealed!

Has Kate Beckinsale Moved On From Pete Davidson?

Has Kate Beckinsale Moved On From Pete Davidson?

Sat, 01 June 2019 at 5:15 pm

Britney Spears Enjoys Afternoon Bike Ride with Boyfriend Sam Asghari!

Britney Spears Enjoys Afternoon Bike Ride with Boyfriend Sam Asghari!

Britney Spears is feeling “so blessed” these days.

The 37-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Saturday (June 1) to share a picture of herself and boyfriend Sam Asghari on a bike ride around her neighborhood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Britney Spears

“I’m so blessed to have this in my neighborhood… just got myself a new bike it feels like a piece of heaven !!!” Britney captioned the below photo of herself and the 25-year-old fitness model.

Sam then commented on the photo writing, “Are you talking about the lake or that handsome gentleman 😂”

Glad to see Britney looking happy and healthy!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram: @britneyspears
Posted to: Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kit Harington was spotted outside of his wellness center - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift is making another political statement - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian is clapping back about claims she's dating Scott Disick - TooFab
  • The cast of All That had no idea what they were auditioning for - Just Jared Jr
  • person

    Sam asghari seems very homosexual- handsome but very gay. why is she dating a gay man? am I wrong? just guessing