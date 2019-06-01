Top Stories
Priyanka Chopra Shuts Down Rumors She Visited Meghan Markle &amp; Baby Archie

Priyanka Chopra Shuts Down Rumors She Visited Meghan Markle & Baby Archie

Justin Theroux Bares Bulging Biceps in Britney Spears T-Shirt

Justin Theroux Bares Bulging Biceps in Britney Spears T-Shirt

Apple Is Ending iTunes

Apple Is Ending iTunes

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Sat, 01 June 2019 at 10:34 am

Christina Aguilera Launches Vegas Residency - Set List Revealed!

Christina Aguilera Launches Vegas Residency - Set List Revealed!

Christina Aguilera hits the red carpet while celebrating the opening night of her The Xperience residency on Friday night (May 31) at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

The 38-year-old entertainer currently has 16 shows scheduled for her residency and it sounds like a show you won’t want to miss, so get your tickets now.

Demi Lovato was among the lucky audience members to check out the very first show.

“It’s truly a five-sensory experience. There are certain things you can touch throughout the show and things that come from the ceiling,” Christina told People about her show. “I don’t want to give too much away, but we wanted to truly give an experience that is really involved so you can completely feel it.”

Click inside to check out the full set list…

Set List for The Xperience

ACT ONE
1. Your Body
2. Not Myself Tonight
3. Genie in a Bottle
4. Reflection

ACT TWO
5. Dirrty
6. Vanity
7. Express / Lady Marmalade

ACT THREE
8. Can’t Hold Us Down
9. Sick of Sittin’

ACT FOUR
10. Maria
11. Twice
12. I Love The Lord
13. What a Girl Wants
14. Come on Over
15. Ain’t No Other Man

ACT FIVE
16. Say Something
17. Candyman / I Want Candy
18. Woohoo
19. Elastic Love
20. Bionic
21. Accelerate
22. Feel This Moment
23. Desnudate

ACT SIX
24. Beautiful
25. Fighter

ENCORE
26. Let There Be Love
Just Jared on Facebook
christina aguilera launches las vegas residency 01
christina aguilera launches las vegas residency 02
christina aguilera launches las vegas residency 03
christina aguilera launches las vegas residency 04
christina aguilera launches las vegas residency 05
christina aguilera launches las vegas residency 06
christina aguilera launches las vegas residency 07
christina aguilera launches las vegas residency 08
christina aguilera launches las vegas residency 09
christina aguilera launches las vegas residency 10
christina aguilera launches las vegas residency 11
christina aguilera launches las vegas residency 12
christina aguilera launches las vegas residency 13
christina aguilera launches las vegas residency 14
christina aguilera launches las vegas residency 15

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Christina Aguilera, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kit Harington was spotted outside of his wellness center - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift is making another political statement - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian is clapping back about claims she's dating Scott Disick - TooFab
  • The cast of All That had no idea what they were auditioning for - Just Jared Jr