Christina Aguilera Launches Vegas Residency - Set List Revealed!

Christina Aguilera hits the red carpet while celebrating the opening night of her The Xperience residency on Friday night (May 31) at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

The 38-year-old entertainer currently has 16 shows scheduled for her residency and it sounds like a show you won’t want to miss, so get your tickets now.

Demi Lovato was among the lucky audience members to check out the very first show.

“It’s truly a five-sensory experience. There are certain things you can touch throughout the show and things that come from the ceiling,” Christina told People about her show. “I don’t want to give too much away, but we wanted to truly give an experience that is really involved so you can completely feel it.”

Set List for The Xperience

ACT ONE

1. Your Body

2. Not Myself Tonight

3. Genie in a Bottle

4. Reflection

ACT TWO

5. Dirrty

6. Vanity

7. Express / Lady Marmalade

ACT THREE

8. Can’t Hold Us Down

9. Sick of Sittin’

ACT FOUR

10. Maria

11. Twice

12. I Love The Lord

13. What a Girl Wants

14. Come on Over

15. Ain’t No Other Man

ACT FIVE

16. Say Something

17. Candyman / I Want Candy

18. Woohoo

19. Elastic Love

20. Bionic

21. Accelerate

22. Feel This Moment

23. Desnudate

ACT SIX

24. Beautiful

25. Fighter

ENCORE

26. Let There Be Love