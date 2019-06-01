Christina Aguilera Launches Vegas Residency - Set List Revealed!
Christina Aguilera hits the red carpet while celebrating the opening night of her The Xperience residency on Friday night (May 31) at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
The 38-year-old entertainer currently has 16 shows scheduled for her residency and it sounds like a show you won’t want to miss, so get your tickets now.
Demi Lovato was among the lucky audience members to check out the very first show.
“It’s truly a five-sensory experience. There are certain things you can touch throughout the show and things that come from the ceiling,” Christina told People about her show. “I don’t want to give too much away, but we wanted to truly give an experience that is really involved so you can completely feel it.”
Click inside to check out the full set list…
Set List for The Xperience
ACT ONE
1. Your Body
2. Not Myself Tonight
3. Genie in a Bottle
4. Reflection
ACT TWO
5. Dirrty
6. Vanity
7. Express / Lady Marmalade
ACT THREE
8. Can’t Hold Us Down
9. Sick of Sittin’
ACT FOUR
10. Maria
11. Twice
12. I Love The Lord
13. What a Girl Wants
14. Come on Over
15. Ain’t No Other Man
ACT FIVE
16. Say Something
17. Candyman / I Want Candy
18. Woohoo
19. Elastic Love
20. Bionic
21. Accelerate
22. Feel This Moment
23. Desnudate
ACT SIX
24. Beautiful
25. Fighter
ENCORE
26. Let There Be Love