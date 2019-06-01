Ciara Performs 'Thinkin' Bout You' for 'GMA' Concert Series!

Ciara hits the stage for a performance on the Good Morning America concert series on Friday (May 31) in New York City’s Central Park.

The 33-year-old singer performed her new single “Thinkin’ Bout You,” among other songs during the morning program. Watch here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ciara

Ciara dropped her new album Beauty Marks a few weeks ago and she counts Taylor Swift as one of her fans. Tay put up an Instagram Story urging her fans to listen to the new music!

30+ pictures inside of Ciara performing on GMA…