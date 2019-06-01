Demi Lovato Fangirls for Christina Aguilera at First Vegas Show!
Demi Lovato was one of the lucky audience members in the crowd for Christina Aguilera‘s first show of The Xperience residency!
The 26-year-old singer danced the night away with friends in a VIP booth at the show on Friday night (May 31) at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
Demi was joined at the show by best friends Matthew Scott Montgomery and Sirah.
“The f–king queen herself. A PERFECT, perfect show.. couldn’t believe it was opening night because it was so smooth, flawless and sounded incredible. I was entertained the entire time and was so bummed when it was over until I was reunited with this beauty,” Demi wrote on Instagram the next day.
She added, “I’m so so happy I got to hug you @xtina, haven’t seen you in concert since I was 14 and I can’t believe how much life has changed since then. Honored to call you a friend 💗 keep it up queen. Oh and EVERYONE should go see #TheXperience at @phvegas!!!”