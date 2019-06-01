Dylan Sprouse's Hair is Now Blue - See His New Look!

Dylan Sprouse has dyed his hair bright blue!

The 26-year-old The Suite Life on Deck star shared a pic of his fresh ‘do in his Instagram Stories on Thursday (May 30).

The snap also includes his girlfriend, Barbara Palvin, his brother, Cole Sprouse, and Cole’s Riverdale costar Hart Denton as they sit at a table. (Glad to see Cole and Barbara are finally hanging out!)

What do you think of Dylan's new style?

