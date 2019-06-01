Top Stories
Richard Madden Reacts to Brandon Flynn Dating Speculation

Richard Madden Reacts to Brandon Flynn Dating Speculation

Kim Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner's Face Washing Video

Kim Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner's Face Washing Video

Christina Aguilera Launches Vegas Residency - Set List Revealed!

Christina Aguilera Launches Vegas Residency - Set List Revealed!

Has Kate Beckinsale Moved On From Pete Davidson?

Has Kate Beckinsale Moved On From Pete Davidson?

Sat, 01 June 2019 at 4:39 pm

Dylan Sprouse's Hair is Now Blue - See His New Look!

Dylan Sprouse's Hair is Now Blue - See His New Look!

Dylan Sprouse has dyed his hair bright blue!

The 26-year-old The Suite Life on Deck star shared a pic of his fresh ‘do in his Instagram Stories on Thursday (May 30).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dylan Sprouse

The snap also includes his girlfriend, Barbara Palvin, his brother, Cole Sprouse, and Cole’s Riverdale costar Hart Denton as they sit at a table. (Glad to see Cole and Barbara are finally hanging out!)

What do you think of Dylan‘s new style? Get a closer look in our gallery!

READ MORE: Dylan Sprouse Supports Girlfriend Barbara Palvin at VS Event!

Just Jared on Facebook
dylan sprouse dyes his hair bright blue 01

Credit: Theo Wargo; Photos: Getty, Instagram
Posted to: Barbara Palvin, Cole Sprouse, Dylan Sprouse, Hart Denton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kit Harington was spotted outside of his wellness center - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift is making another political statement - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian is clapping back about claims she's dating Scott Disick - TooFab
  • The cast of All That had no idea what they were auditioning for - Just Jared Jr