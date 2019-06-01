Elton John's Greatest Hits Playlist - Stream & Download Music!

After seeing the new movie Rocketman this weekend, you’ll probably want to listen to all of Elton John‘s greatest hits!

One option is to listen to Taron Egerton‘s fantastic versions of Elton‘s music on the soundtrack, or you can just listen to all of the singer’s classic recordings instead.

Elton released his Diamonds album a couple years ago and it features all of his greatest hits, including “Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer, “Rocket Man,” and “Crocodile Rock.”

You can download it now on iTunes or stream it below via Spotify?

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE song from Elton John’s catalog?