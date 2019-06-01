Finn Jones Predicted the Ending of 'Game of Thrones' in 2015

Finn Jones played the role of Loras Tyrell on the hit series Game of Thrones and he’s such a big fan of the series that he came up with some theories years ago… and some of them were completely accurate.

The actor gave an interview to Vulture back in 2015 in the middle of season five, which is when the show was still closely following author George R.R. Martin‘s books.

It wasn’t until season six when the writers of the series had to come up with their own storyline as the rest of the books hadn’t been completed yet.

At the time of the interview, Loras was still very much alive.

Click inside to find out which predictions he made…

Here is what Finn predicted:

“I would like to see [Loras] get disfigured by the Sparrows, the same way he gets disfigured at Dragonstone with the boiling oil.”

This did happen! Loras was disfigured by the Sparrows in the scene before his death.

“And maybe the Tyrells can form an allegiance with someone else? Maybe they could team up with the Martells, to get rid of the Lannisters, and prepare for the war from the North. Because the Martells and the Tyrells are similar in ambition, scope, morals, and I think hating the Lannisters would bind them.”

This happened as well. Olenna Tyrell teamed up with Ellaria Sand and the Martell family to get back at the Lannisters.

“And then maybe if the Martells and the Tyrells had an alliance, Daenerys could join them? They would be the fire element. It’s A Song of Ice and Fire, so I think the two polar opposites are going to war. These are just my own personal feelings. That’s just me fantasizing.”

And then they did meet up with Daenerys to form an alliance!

“You need to get rid of that Throne. That’s what I’d like to see at the end of the series, but that’s very utopian. We’ll see.”

Finn correctly predicted that the Throne would be dissolved, but he thought Bran would be the one to do it. One of the dragons did the deed.

“My hope for Westeros is that Bran dissolves the Iron Throne; he gives the power back to the individual realms. Him, his Small Council, which would be Brienne, Tyrion, and maybe some of the Tyrells, because I’m biased. But they try to keep the peace, after this devastating war has struck Westeros and killed a lot of people.”

He correctly predicted that Bran would take power and that he’d have a small council working with him!

“[Bran] gives the power back to the individual realms.”

While not all of the individual realms regained their power, Bran did allow the North to be an individual realm with Sansa as queen.