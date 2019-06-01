Top Stories
Richard Madden Reacts to Brandon Flynn Dating Speculation

Kim Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner's Face Washing Video

Christina Aguilera Launches Vegas Residency - Set List Revealed!

Has Kate Beckinsale Moved On From Pete Davidson?

Sat, 01 June 2019 at 8:30 pm

Hailey Bieber Goes for Coffee Run with a Friend in WeHo

Hailey Bieber Goes for Coffee Run with a Friend in WeHo

Hailey Bieber meets up with a friend as they picked up iced coffees on Friday afternoon (May 31) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 22-year-old model went sporty in a black, Balenciaga hoodie and Adidas biker shorts for her outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Bieber

Earlier in the day, Hailey was spotted arriving at her stylist’s office for a quick meeting.

The day before, Hailey and husband Justin Bieber did wellness shots during a trip to Earthbar.

Check out the latest photos of Hailey Bieber in the gallery…
Photos: Backgrid USA
