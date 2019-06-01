Is Taron Egerton Really Singing in 'Rocketman'?

When you see the movie Rocketman, you’ll probably be amazed by the voice coming out of Taron Egerton‘s mouth.

While you might initially think that he’s lip-syncing to early recordings of Elton John‘s voice, he’s not. Taron actually did all of the singing for the movie himself!

Taron has always had a great voice and he performed in the movie Sing, even singing one of Elton‘s songs.

There was one request that Elton gave to Taron when it came to the singing. “He said not to try and sound like him, which is tough when you’re playing him,” Taron told THR.

While filming the movie, Taron said some of it was actually done live.

“It’s a mix. In the interest of full disclosure, it’s a mix. So for example, the things I do live are Your Song, I do Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, and I do I’m Still Standing,” he told Fox5 DC. “They’re live up until… I don’t want to de-mystify Dexter’s film too much… but in rehab, it’s live. Your Song is totally live, and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road is live until I’m outside of Madison Square Garden.”

