Top Stories
Richard Madden Reacts to Brandon Flynn Dating Speculation

Richard Madden Reacts to Brandon Flynn Dating Speculation

Kim Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner's Face Washing Video

Kim Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner's Face Washing Video

Christina Aguilera Launches Vegas Residency - Set List Revealed!

Christina Aguilera Launches Vegas Residency - Set List Revealed!

Has Kate Beckinsale Moved On From Pete Davidson?

Has Kate Beckinsale Moved On From Pete Davidson?

Sat, 01 June 2019 at 5:45 pm

Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Engagement Ring at Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2019!

Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Engagement Ring at Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2019!

Jennifer Lawrence is showing off her stunning engagement ring from fiance Cooke Maroney!

The 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress attended the 2019 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday afternoon (June 1) at the Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lawrence

Jen paired her engagement ring with a pretty, light pink dress and white heels as she stepped out for the event.

Back in February, Jen‘s reps confirmed that she and Cooke are engaged.

FYI: Jen is wearing a Rosie Assoulin dress and Chloe Gosselin sandals.

10+ pictures inside of Jennifer Lawrence arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lawrence flaunts engagement ring at veuve clicquot polo classic 01
jennifer lawrence flaunts engagement ring at veuve clicquot polo classic 02
jennifer lawrence flaunts engagement ring at veuve clicquot polo classic 03
jennifer lawrence flaunts engagement ring at veuve clicquot polo classic 04
jennifer lawrence flaunts engagement ring at veuve clicquot polo classic 05
jennifer lawrence flaunts engagement ring at veuve clicquot polo classic 06
jennifer lawrence flaunts engagement ring at veuve clicquot polo classic 07
jennifer lawrence flaunts engagement ring at veuve clicquot polo classic 08
jennifer lawrence flaunts engagement ring at veuve clicquot polo classic 09
jennifer lawrence flaunts engagement ring at veuve clicquot polo classic 10
jennifer lawrence flaunts engagement ring at veuve clicquot polo classic 11
jennifer lawrence flaunts engagement ring at veuve clicquot polo classic 12

Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: Jennifer Lawrence

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kit Harington was spotted outside of his wellness center - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift is making another political statement - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian is clapping back about claims she's dating Scott Disick - TooFab
  • The cast of All That had no idea what they were auditioning for - Just Jared Jr