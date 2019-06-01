Top Stories
Richard Madden Reacts to Brandon Flynn Dating Speculation

Richard Madden Reacts to Brandon Flynn Dating Speculation

Christina Aguilera Launches Vegas Residency - Set List Revealed!

Christina Aguilera Launches Vegas Residency - Set List Revealed!

Priyanka Chopra Shuts Down Rumors She Visited Meghan Markle &amp; Baby Archie

Priyanka Chopra Shuts Down Rumors She Visited Meghan Markle & Baby Archie

Has Kate Beckinsale Moved On From Pete Davidson?

Has Kate Beckinsale Moved On From Pete Davidson?

Sat, 01 June 2019 at 2:58 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Share a Kiss Before Boarding Separate Private Jets

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Share a Kiss Before Boarding Separate Private Jets

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez say goodbye to each other with a kiss on Saturday morning (June 1) in Miami, Fla.

The engaged couple were at an airport and boarded separate private jets after saying goodbye.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer and Alex were in town to celebrate their kids’ graduation ceremonies.

JLo is likely heading to Los Angeles for final rehearsals for her It’s My Party tour. The first show on the tour is at the famed venue The Forum on June 7!
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez private jets 01
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez private jets 02
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez private jets 03
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez private jets 04
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez private jets 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kit Harington was spotted outside of his wellness center - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift is making another political statement - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian is clapping back about claims she's dating Scott Disick - TooFab
  • The cast of All That had no idea what they were auditioning for - Just Jared Jr